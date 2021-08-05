Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 3,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total value of $352,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,895,601.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00.

CDLX opened at $84.26 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

