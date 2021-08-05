Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to C$300.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$293.00 to C$300.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.88.

CGJTF opened at $149.16 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $186.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.88.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

