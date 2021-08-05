Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$228.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$228.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CJT. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$249.69.

Cargojet stock opened at C$187.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$181.05. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$159.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 449.53%.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

