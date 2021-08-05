CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,032. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.13.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $155,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,268,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,163,679.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,703 shares of company stock worth $13,202,395 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

