Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.67

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 27480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.