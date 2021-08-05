Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of TAST opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAST. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.