carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.44

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and traded as high as $32.48. carsales.com shares last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 1,446 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on carsales.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

