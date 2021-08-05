Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.26, for a total value of $19,935,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

CVNA opened at $330.91 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.91.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.