Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.52 million.

CASA opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $620.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.08. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

