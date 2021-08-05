Cascades’ (CAS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAS. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.36.
CAS traded down C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.71. 1,151,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.04. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
