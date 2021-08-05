Cascades’ (CAS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAS. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.36.

CAS traded down C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.71. 1,151,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.04. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.9287853 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

