Cascades (TSE:CAS) Trading Down 8.8%

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS)’s share price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.54 and last traded at C$14.63. 346,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 365,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAS. CIBC boosted their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9287853 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

