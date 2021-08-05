Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Castlight Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$0.010 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

CSLT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,673. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $38,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

