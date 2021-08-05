Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.89.

Caterpillar stock opened at $205.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.