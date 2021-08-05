Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.36. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.73.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $4,400,471. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $121.00. 492,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,191. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

