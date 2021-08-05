Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Argus

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price objective raised by Argus from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.73.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,664.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,112 shares of company stock worth $3,500,996. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 217,873 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

