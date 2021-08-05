CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

CDW stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.62. 798,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,408. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $191.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

