Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

