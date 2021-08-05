Celanese (NYSE:CE) Rating Reiterated by Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors reissued their buy rating on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.71.

NYSE CE opened at $152.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after buying an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

