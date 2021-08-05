Celer Network Price Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $196.01 million and approximately $56.37 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00058329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.81 or 0.00911341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00099035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00042759 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,624,205,665 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

