Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLDX. Guggenheim began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 3.09.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

