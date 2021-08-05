Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.54

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.54 and last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 7421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

