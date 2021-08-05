Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 27.68%.

CDEV stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.73. 154,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629,623. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

