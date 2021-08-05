Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 2,281 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,971,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 141,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 589,593 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,036,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after acquiring an additional 50,760 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 756,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 264,719 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 741,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 72,436 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

IXC stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 43,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,027. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.