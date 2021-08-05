Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,750 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.79. 31,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

