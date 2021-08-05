Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 8,354 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,049,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,870,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,340 shares of company stock worth $26,488,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $539.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,306. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.81. The firm has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $544.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

