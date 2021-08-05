Centerpoint Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19,277.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,890. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

