Centerpoint Advisors LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.23. 148,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,313. The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

