CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Boosted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 238.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323,492 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy accounts for 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.57% of CenterPoint Energy worth $80,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 58,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

