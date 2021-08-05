CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Update

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 17,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 392,768 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 62,753 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

