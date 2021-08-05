Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.620-$ EPS.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.82. 229,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,440. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

