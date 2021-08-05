Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.