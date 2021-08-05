Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 238,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,360,777 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENX. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $12,376,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 320.8% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 946,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after acquiring an additional 627,928 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,827,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

