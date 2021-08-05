Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ceridian HCM updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -448.82 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.86.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

