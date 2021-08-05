Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 60.20%. Cerus updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CERS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. 69,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,720. Cerus has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.