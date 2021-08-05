CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

CFBK stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $23.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 2.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

