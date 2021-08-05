Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Posts Earnings Results

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CRL traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $409.97. 447,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,823. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $420.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,138,092 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.