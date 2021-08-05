Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $825.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $770.00 to $825.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $792.62.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $770.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $711.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $771.87. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

