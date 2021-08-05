Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $850.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $780.00 to $850.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $792.62.

Shares of CHTR opened at $770.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $711.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $771.87.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,830,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

