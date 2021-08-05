Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 122,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.