Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.22 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,142. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -295.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

