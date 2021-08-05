Chesswood Group’s (CHW) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE:CHW opened at C$11.63 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$13.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.37 million and a PE ratio of 11.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 46.58.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 1.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,293.96.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

