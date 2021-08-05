Cheuvreux Lowers Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) to Hold

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

AEOXF stock opened at $120.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.33. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $95.39 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.