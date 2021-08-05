Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. DZ Bank currently has $110.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.41.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.19. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

