CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 815 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,095,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,082. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $313.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,654 shares of company stock worth $7,630,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

