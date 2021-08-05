CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys Shares of 1,082 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after acquiring an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $17.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,008.82. 12,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $633.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,002.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $914.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $30,088,535. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

