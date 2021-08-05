CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.37. The company had a trading volume of 161,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,616,496. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.17. The company has a market capitalization of $133.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.