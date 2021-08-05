CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,542 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.87. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,965. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.53.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

