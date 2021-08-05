Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Announces Earnings Results

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CIM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 2,261,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,166. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

