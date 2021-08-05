China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.56% of China Finance Online as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JRJC stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. China Finance Online has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.82%.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

