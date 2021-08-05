ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. Plans — Dividend of $1.57 (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.5679 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.45. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $40.94.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

